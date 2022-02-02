Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $825.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $884.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $896.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

