Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 117,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,697 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

NYSE SPGI opened at $417.46 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.37 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

