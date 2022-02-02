Ballard Power Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,164 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 3,551 call options.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 789,438 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $13,395,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

