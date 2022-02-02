Ballard Power Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,164 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 3,551 call options.
NASDAQ BLDP opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $42.28.
Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDP. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
