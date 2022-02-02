Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.95. Approximately 45,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,980,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

BKKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24.

In related news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $143,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

