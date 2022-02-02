BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.82. BAB shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 8,878 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 5.02%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.68%.

BAB, Inc engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

