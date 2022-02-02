Baader Bank Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($17.81) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.52 ($15.19).

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €9.24 ($10.39) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.19. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($30.35).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

