B. Riley Weighs in on Peoples Bancorp Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $33.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.72 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $935.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

