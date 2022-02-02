AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will report $35.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $36.56 million. AXT reported sales of $27.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $135.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $136.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $156.06 million, with estimates ranging from $145.51 million to $163.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AXT.
AXTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.
AXTI stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 2.21.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
