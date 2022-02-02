Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 26.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

