Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $2.76. Aware shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 12,049 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.19.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware by 40.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 404,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aware in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Aware in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.
About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)
Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.
See Also: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.