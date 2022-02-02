Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.57

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as low as $2.76. Aware shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 12,049 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $63.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.19.

In related news, Director John S. Stafford III purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware by 40.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 404,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aware in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aware by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Aware in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

