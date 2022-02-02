Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

AVVIY opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.02. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

