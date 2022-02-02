Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Up to $15.24

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.24, but opened at $15.85. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 68 shares.

RNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.68). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth $230,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

