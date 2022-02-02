Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-9.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.72.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $5.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.00. 2,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $152.60 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.73.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avery Dennison stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Avery Dennison worth $67,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

