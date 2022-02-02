Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 33.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantor by 53.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 0.3% in the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock worth $12,086,667 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Shares of AVTR opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

