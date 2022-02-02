AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

AVB stock opened at $244.48 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.20 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

