Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,703. Avalon has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalon by 38.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon during the third quarter worth $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon during the second quarter worth $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avalon by 55.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

