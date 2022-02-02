Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Down 21.9% in January

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSEAMERICAN AWX traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,703. Avalon has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter.
About Avalon
Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services; and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.
