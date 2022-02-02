AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AudioCodes worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUDC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

