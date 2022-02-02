AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in AudioCodes stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AudioCodes worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
AudioCodes Company Profile
AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.