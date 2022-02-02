Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Acquired by Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.

Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,007,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the quarter. Atlas Air Worldwide comprises about 16.0% of Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. owned 0.07% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $163,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $224,943,000 after acquiring an additional 181,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,075,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 80.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 154,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $80.85. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.67.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, COO James Anthony Forbes sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $433,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 1,764 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $151,756.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

