Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.80-13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.90.

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $118.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 100.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $34,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $385,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,281 shares of company stock worth $1,160,582. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atkore stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,871 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Atkore worth $21,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.