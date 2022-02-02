AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Up 13.3%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)’s stock price was up 13.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 31,562 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 991,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 46.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

