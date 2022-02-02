Assura’s (AGR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.17) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 77 ($1.04) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assura has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 83.88 ($1.13).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 65.75 ($0.88) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 72.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.15. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 65.75 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.08).

In other news, insider Sam Barrell purchased 29,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.48 ($26,888.25). Insiders purchased 29,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,907 in the last quarter.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

