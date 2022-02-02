Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

ASBFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.99) to GBX 2,700 ($36.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.