Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 ($30.25) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,650 ($35.63) to GBX 2,470 ($33.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.96) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,536.67 ($34.10).

LON ABF opened at GBX 1,956 ($26.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of GBX 1,719 ($23.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,796.19 ($37.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,995.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,974.86.

In other news, insider Emma Adamo sold 38,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,092 ($28.13), for a total value of £799,227.68 ($1,074,519.60). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 23,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,909 ($25.67), for a total value of £456,193.73 ($613,328.49).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

