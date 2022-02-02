Assetmark Inc. Takes Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,702,000 after acquiring an additional 488,095 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Axonics by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Axonics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,606,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Axonics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Axonics by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,479,000 after acquiring an additional 164,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXNX opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

