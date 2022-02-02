Assetmark Inc. Takes $152,000 Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

Shares of GIL opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

