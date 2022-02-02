Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,538,045 Shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 99.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538,045 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,505,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAI opened at $108.69 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

