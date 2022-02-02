Assetmark Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73,299 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,011. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $421.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.15. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

