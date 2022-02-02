Assetmark Inc. Boosts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $475,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 41.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MTB opened at $172.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

