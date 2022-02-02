Assetmark Inc. Acquires 213 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

Atlassian stock opened at $325.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.03. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of -153.71, a P/E/G ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

