Assemble Protocol Market Cap Reaches $61.82 Million (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Assemble Protocol has a market cap of $61.82 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00116469 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,415,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars.

