Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after purchasing an additional 249,366 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after buying an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after buying an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $150.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

