Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.51

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.51 and traded as low as $3.40. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 3,473 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

