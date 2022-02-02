Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.30. 807,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.50.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

