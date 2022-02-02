Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARTL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTL opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 614,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13-Synthetic Cannabinoid Agonist, ART26.12-FABP5 inhibitor, and ART12.11-Synthetic CBD Cocrystal.

