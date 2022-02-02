Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 1,600 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

In other news, insider Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $272,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $773.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.55. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.