Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PTC were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,294,000 after acquiring an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of PTC by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,027,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,214,000 after purchasing an additional 568,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

