Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128,509 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.3% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,066,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Shares of MSFT opened at $308.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.46 and a 200-day moving average of $310.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

