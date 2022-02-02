Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $14.03 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 676,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,940,804 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $427,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after buying an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,527,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

KIM stock opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $25.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.72.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

