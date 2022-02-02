Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $12.83 Million Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212,354 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Semtech were worth $12,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Semtech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,441 shares of company stock worth $2,801,959. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.