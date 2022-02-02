Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $11.92 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106,845 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.93. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.42.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.