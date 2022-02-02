Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Cuts Stock Position in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,619 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $13,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

In other frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James dropped their price target on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

