Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $12,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $453,899,000 after buying an additional 44,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after buying an additional 1,986,060 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after buying an additional 160,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after buying an additional 163,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 949,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $65,002,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $5,144,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IART. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.