Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.78. Arrival shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 216,213 shares changing hands.

ARVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrival by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,551,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,028,000 after acquiring an additional 625,521 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arrival by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,490 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Arrival by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,414,000 after buying an additional 9,152,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrival by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,241,000 after buying an additional 1,121,494 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

