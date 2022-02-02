Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) versus ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Head to Head Analysis

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84%

55.8% of Arqit Quantum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arqit Quantum and ShotSpotter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $50,000.00 39,287.89 -$271.73 million N/A N/A ShotSpotter $45.73 million 6.73 $1.23 million ($0.11) -239.45

ShotSpotter has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arqit Quantum and ShotSpotter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

ShotSpotter has a consensus price target of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 94.89%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Arqit Quantum.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Arqit Quantum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

