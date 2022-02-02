ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 110.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

NYSE:ARR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,897. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $827.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 43,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 121,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

