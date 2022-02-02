ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 926.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $191.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.43.

