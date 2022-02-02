Arizona State Retirement System Sells 141 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.96. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

