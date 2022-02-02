Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $3,930,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.