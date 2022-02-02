Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cerner were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1,771.8% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 5.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,059,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of CERN opened at $91.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.