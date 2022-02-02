Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 287 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,997 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 17.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.68.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

